Joshua Zirkzee's move on ice! Man Utd make new transfer decision amid interest from West Ham & Roma
Zirkzee on fringes at Man Utd
So far this season, Zirkzee has made 11 appearances for United in all competitions. However, only four of those were starts, playing 372 minutes in total, and he has scored just once, providing the equaliser in a 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace at the start of December.
January move away delayed
Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from United ever since the summer, and there has been growing speculation over a return to Serie A, where he previously thrived with Bologna.
However, according to ESPN, United will now wait until the latter stages of the January window to decide whether they will sanction an exit. The Red Devils are already having to make do without attackers Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while captain Bruno Fernandes could miss around a month of action after picking up an injury in Sunday's loss at Aston Villa. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has also been tipped to leave United in January, is also out for an unspecified time with injuries.
More playing time coming for Zirkzee?
With options running thin, Amorim could be forced to utilise Zirkzee more often during the next month or so. The Netherlands international enjoyed three successive starts from November into December against Everton, Palace and West Ham, but has since played only 24 minutes off the bench in United's subsequent three matches.
Amorim turned to academy graduates Jack Fletcher, son of club legend Darren, and Shea Lacey during the Villa defeat, emphasising the need for the Red Devils to keep a senior option such as Zirkzee on the books. Meanwhile, United have been dealt a hefty blow in their bid to sign a new forward in January, with Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo giving preference over a £65 million move to Manchester City instead.
Where could Zirkzee go?
ESPN's report adds that West Ham and Roma are among the teams who would be interested in taking Zirkzee off of United's hands, with an initial valuation set at £30.5m. However, AC Milan have cooled their interest as they are close to finalising a deal for Hammers striker Niclas Fullkrug instead.
