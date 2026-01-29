Jose Mourinho admits to confusion before 98th-minute heroics from Benfica goalkeeper against Real Madrid & apologised to Alvaro Arbeloa for wild celebrations

Mourinho told Movistar afterwards: “I think we deserved it, we really deserved it. Kylian had two chances, and scored two goals. For Benfica, it's incredibly prestigious to beat Real Madrid. It's fantastic.”

He went on to tell Paramount+ of the confusion which ultimately delivered late drama: “When I made the last changes, [Franjo] Ivanovic and [Antonio] Silva, I was told [the scoreline] is enough, so let's close the door.

“A few seconds later, then they tell me we need one more goal, but I cannot make more changes. That was the lucky point, to get the free kick, to allow us to go there with the big guy.

“I’ve won and lost many matches, but I had never won one with my goalkeeper scoring in the last minute. I thought I had seen everything in football, but in the end, I hadn’t.”

Trubin was also unaware that a contribution from him was required at the opposite end of the field to the one that he usually operates in. He said: “I didn't know what we needed. Then I saw everyone telling me to go up. I also saw our coach, so I went up, went into the box, and I don't know ... I don't know what to say. Crazy moment. I don't know what to say. I'm not used to scoring. I'm 24 years old and it's the first time. Unbelievable.”

