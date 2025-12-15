Jobe Bellingham slapped with ban after being sent off during Borussia Dortmund's draw with Freiburg

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe's performances for Sunderland last season caught the eye of several Premier League sides following the Black Cats' successful playoff campaign, but it was Dortmund who won the race to secure the youngster's services over the summer. The 20-year-old was initially the first choice under coach Niko Kovac following his arrival, but was dropped following a series of sub-par displays.

On Sunday, the summer signing made just his fifth league start of the season in Dortmund's trip to Freiburg, but was shown a straight red card in the 53rd minute for a foul on Philipp Treu after an error in judgment by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Bellingham was adjudged to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and was given his marching orders by the referee. Dortmund had gone ahead on the half-hour mark through Ramy Bensebaini, but Freiburg ensured a share of the spoils through Lucas Holer with 15 minutes to play in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Europa-Park Stadion.