Twist in Jean-Philippe Mateta saga! Premier League side made shock £35m offer in bid to beat Aston Villa and Juventus to unsettled Crystal Palace star

Crystal Palace have already seen Guehi leave for Manchester City this winter, while Glasner has also confirmed he will walk away at the end of the season. Losing Mateta would be yet another blow, with the forward said to be angry at the club over player recruitment and that promises over a potential new contract have not been kept. A move to Nottingham Forest would be seen as a shock given both teams are embroiled in a battle against relegation, indeed just three points separate both sides in the table. Relations between the two clubs also hit the headlines last season when Palace were demoted from the Europa League and Forest took their place. The club had written to UEFA to express their concerns about the Eagles' ownership structure.

