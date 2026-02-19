Inter Miami’s Dayne St. Clair, Austin FC’s Facundo Torres, Toronto FC's Walker Zimmerman headline MLS stars in new places

Perhaps now more than ever, MLS feels connected on the transfer market, both within itself and with the world as a whole. While so much focus is on how the league interacts with Europe and South America, though, there is also plenty of turnover within MLS itself as the league developed new ways to allow teams to build.

As a result of that, there was no shortage of movement this offseason for some of MLS' more familiar faces. Cash trades have allowed new types of moves, while the league's growing reputation also allowed teams to bring back some of the league's former stars.

So who changed places this offseason? Which big-name players will be wearing different colors this season? GOAL takes a look at some familiar faces who will be playing in new places this season.