'Injustice!' - Raphinha's wife unleashes fury over Barcelona star's omission from The Best FIFA XI

Raphinha's wife, Natalia Rodrigues, made it clear just how furious she was at seeing her husband snubbed again. Rodrigues described the final vote as an "injustice" and jokingly asked "Is Raphinha playing basketball?" in posts on Instagram. The Barcelona star's wife also wrote "they don’t even try to hide it anymore" and "but he didn’t deserve to be among the XI?” in a series of messages that have since been deleted.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!