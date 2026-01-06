Injury crisis for Man City! Pep Guardiola confirms Ruben Dias blow after losing Josko Gvardiol to leg fracture & makes worrying John Stones admission

The medical room at the Etihad Campus is suddenly overflowing, presenting Guardiola with perhaps the most significant personnel crisis of his recent tenure. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the Catalan manager cut a figure of resignation as he detailed the extent of the damage sustained during the bruising 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

While the headline news of Gvardiol’s tibial fracture had already sent shockwaves through the fanbase, Guardiola confirmed the fears regarding his defensive leader, Dias. The Portugal international, who was forced off late in the Chelsea clash, has been ruled out for a critical period of the season.

“Everybody knows it I think. Players are available and some are not,” Guardiola began, before delivering the grim prognosis. “Dias, hamstring for four to six weeks. Stones, no idea. Not ready for the next games. Ake fine. Gvardiol out for a long time.”