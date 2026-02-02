How disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo holds the key to THREE high-profile transfers including Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante - revealed

It could be that the five-time Ballon d’Or decides to take on a new challenge before hanging up his boots, with the Portugal international cutting a frustrated figure at present. It is being claimed that CR7 could go on strike and refuse to play for Al-Nassr in upcoming fixtures.

He may be absent from a derby date with Al-Riyadh on Monday. There had been reports to suggest that Ronaldo would be rotated out of that contest in order to keep him fresh. Al-Nassr are understandably eager to avoid pushing their talismanic captain to breaking point.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola have, however, claimed that Ronaldo is “unhappy with the way the PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) is managing the club he has represented for three years, especially compared to the treatment given to rival clubs, also managed by the same fund”.

The all-time great wants more money to be injected into his project and will not stand by idly as others are allowed to carry out impressive business. That has meant stepping in to prevent deals being reached by Saudi Pro League opponents.

