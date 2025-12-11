‘Honest chat’ - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson slams performance in Hull City defeat and reveals dressing room home truths as nine-game unbeaten run ends

Parkinson told reporters afterwards, with Wrexham paying the price for a particularly poor first-half display: “We just weren't at the levels tonight and I've got to look at that - my part in it, all the staff will, and the players themselves. But we'll do that together. The lads have given us a lot but tonight we were below the level, and we'll come out ready for action at the weekend.”

Parkinson added on dressing room chat that saw the Red Dragons’ coaching staff pull no punches: “We've just had an honest chat with the lads. We just weren't where we needed to be tonight and we've got to be honest about that.

“It's very rare in my whole time at Wrexham to have a 45 minutes that was so unlike us. Tonight the first 45 minutes was certainly one of those performances, but against a good side as well. Give them credit, they were excellent.

“We will look to respond, of course. That's what football's all about. We'll be a bit flat tomorrow because we don't like losing. Nobody does in football, but we'll work together as a group, and we'll look to put up a good performance on the weekend.”

