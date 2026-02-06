Honest Ahanor: Why Italy are so keen to cap Atalanta's teenage defensive star as quickly as possible

As a former Primavera coach, Alberto Gilardino was more than familiar with Ahanor's talent, and the former Italy international added the youngster to his senior squad at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. So, while Ahanor's debut six rounds into the season wasn't exactly a surprise, it was historic, as he became the first player born in 2008 to play in Serie A when he was picked on the left wing for Genoa's clash with Juventus.

"When the coach handed me the bib during the final training session, there were a lot of emotions," Ahanor admitted. "But then I was able to calm down thanks to the rest of the squad. On the pitch, I focused on having fun and being there for the team. But it was a unique feeling, wearing the jersey of the team you've represented since you were a child. These are strong emotions that I will never forget for the rest of my life and I will always be grateful to Mister Gilardino for allowing me to play for Genoa."

Ahanor made his second Serie A appearance as a second-half substitute against Parma on November 4, 2024, but suffered a serious knee injury just a couple of weeks later that ruled him out of action for five months.

"These were long months," he later admitted. "The emotions are always so many, sometimes not even all of them are decipherable. Sometimes I couldn't see far ahead. But in the end, what matters is the response you give in times of difficulty. I experienced every match as a fan in the stands, with desire and love to return to doing what I love with the jersey I love, and in the end I succeeded."

Indeed, upon returning to full fitness in April 2025, Ahanor went straight back into Gilardino's squad and featured four times for the first team before the close of the campaign.