'Not happy' - Hansi Flick speaks out after losing vital Barcelona star to injury for La Liga clash with Villarreal

Following their 2-1 defeat to rivals Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico, Barcelona confirmed that Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, ruling him out for several weeks. The midfielder looked fatigued during the El Clasico loss.

The club later released an official statement, which read: "The first team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action."

Ahead of the Blaugrana's upcoming La Liga clash against Villarreal on Sunday, head coach Flick has now confirmed that Pedri will be unavailable for the clash due to a fresh hamstring problem.