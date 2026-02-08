Getty Images Sport
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Chelsea Women! Milwaukee Bucks star pledges to 'push the game to new heights' after investing in WSL champions
Giannis makes European soccer investment
Antetokounmpo, like many of the NBA's European stars, is a huge soccer fan and has added a second football club to his growing list of investments. He and his brothers, Alex, Kostas and Thanasis, became minority owners of Major League Soccer team Nashville SC back in 2023, while Giannis also owns a stake in the Major League Baseball franchise Milwaukee Brewers.
Antetokounmpo announces partnership with Chelsea and Ohanian
Antetokounmpo took to social media late on Saturday night to announce the news of his latest investment, writing: "I'm proud and honored to partner with my friend @alexisohanian, joining the ownership group of @ChelseaFCW, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture. Chelsea’s history speaks for itself, and I’m excited to contribute to the future by supporting continued growth and impact in women’s sport. This is about ambition, legacy, and pushing the game to new heights. Up the Chels!"
Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, bought a 10 percent stake in Chelsea Women from BlueCo in May 2025. At the time, Ohanian said: "I've bet big on women's sports before - and I'm doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining Chelsea Women as an investor and board member. I'm honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favourite WSL team and much, much more."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Giannis picks new English club to follow
Though Antetokounmpo is now officially a part owner of Chelsea, he was in fact once a fan of their London rivals, Arsenal. In 2020, he said: "I used to watch a lot of football when I was growing up. My dad was a football player and football was our life. I started playing basketball when I was 13. My favourite team used to be Arsenal and my favourite player used to be Thierry Henry. I am an Arsenal fan but I like PSG when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was here on the team. Deep down I am still an Arsenal fan."
However, during a conversation on X, formerly Twitter, last year, the Greek was asked which football team he supported, and admitted he had lost his love for the Gunners. "Back in the day Arsenal. Now probably Real Madrid," he replied.
- Getty Images Sport
Antetokounmpo caps off busy week with new investment
Antetokounmpo made headlines off the court earlier this week when he controversially partnered with prediction market Kalshi. This came after he decided not to pursue a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA trade deadline, despite extensive reporting suggesting he would try and engineer an exit to a title contender.
The 31-year-old could be watching from afar on Sunday when Chelsea travel to neighbours Tottenham in the WSL. The Blues are 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City and are set to miss out on the title for the first time since 2019, though despite this recently tied head coach Sonia Bompastor - the successor to current USWNT boss Emma Hayes - down to a new contract.
Meanwhile, USWNT star Catarina Macario could leave Chelsea in the near future after rejecting the offer of a new deal.
Advertisement