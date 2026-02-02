'A genius on our planet!' - Lionel Messi told he would still be a world beater in ANY league as fans told to prepare for monumental 'hangover' when Inter Miami GOAT retires

Ex-Premier League and MLS star Earnshaw - speaking via casino.us, best us online casino - told GOAL when asked if Messi could still star in European football after conquering America: “What you see from Messi, we have been seeing for years. I remember his first goal [for Barcelona] when he comes on and Ronaldinho flicks it over the defender and he goes and lobs the goalkeeper. We are still seeing the same things. At Barcelona, in La Liga, one of the biggest leagues in the world, we are seeing the same things. He has done it to the very best and he continues to do it now to whoever he plays against.

“The thing about Messi is, he can play in any league until he retires. That is just the level of the genius that we have got on our planet! We have got to realise that this is a very unique thing. We might not ever see another Messi again. The overall picture, the overall career, the titles, being able to make his whole team better, we might never see another Messi again.

“That guy can play in any league. Until he retires, he can choose whichever league it is. I have never been able to see or say this about another player - until he retires he can choose the league he plays in and will be the best in that league. That is the level this guy has been at.”

