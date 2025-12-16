Getty Images Sport
'Absolutely critical at this club' - Gary Neville praises Ruben Amorim for bringing 'entertainment' back to Man Utd in 'stunning' Bournemouth clash as Portuguese coach earns Sir Alex Ferguson comparison
A thrilling night at Old Trafford
For long stretches, the contest felt like a throwback to a different era. United were fearless, aggressive and relentlessly forward-thinking, traits that have too often been absent in recent seasons. United struck first and looked in complete control during a blistering opening spell, peppering Bournemouth’s goal with wave after wave of attacks. By the interval, the hosts had fired 17 shots, the most any Premier League side has managed in a first half this season, yet they led by just a single goal. The excitement reached its crescendo when United went 4-3 up late on, only for Bournemouth to respond again before full-time. In stoppage time, the visitors nearly completed the comeback, but goalkeeper Senne Lammens twice denied David Brooks, preserving a draw that felt exasperating for the home support. Neville, watching from the gantry, described the spectacle as a "stunning watch" and admitted that, despite the frustration of another dropped lead, he could finally recognise a United side playing with purpose.
- Getty Images Sport
Neville excited to see a spark in United
Neville’s verdict was emphatic. After criticising United’s recent home displays against Everton and West Ham for their lack of spark, he saw Monday night as a dramatic shift in tone. The former United captain praised the tempo and bravery that underpinned the performance.
Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: "It was a stunning watch. I was really critical after the Everton and West Ham games because of just the nature of the performance. I thought it was really bland. This was the complete and utter opposite. I can live with that all day long in terms of a performance and a standard because they played with real intent, played the ball forward, always played at full pace. When United went 3-2 down, Ruben Amorim then went to 4-4-2 and did the right thing. Forget the system, he did the right thing. He got the right players on the pitch and were a massive threat."
Perhaps most telling was the atmosphere at the final whistle. While disappointment lingered, the boos that had echoed around Old Trafford in previous weeks were absent. Instead, many supporters stayed behind to applaud, recognising the effort and entertainment on offer.
"The second half was absolute mayhem," Neville said. "There were big boos after the West Ham and Everton games but there weren't the big boos here after this game. There was disappointment but there were a lot of fans we've just seen who stayed in the stadium to clap the team because they can live with that. If you're a kid coming to United - my two girls have come tonight, and they'll be thrilled walking back. They won't be happy that United haven't won, but they'll have seen a great game of football and that's what you come to Old Trafford for.
"You come for entertainment. Of course you come to see your team win, and I get it, you've got to go and win games, win trophies, win titles and we could say it's not good enough in respect of what's happened, but I think getting the entertainment bit right, the performance and style right, is absolutely critical at this football club. I enjoyed what I've seen tonight from those red shirts."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Echoes of Ferguson, says Carragher
Jamie Carragher echoed those sentiments on Monday Night Football, describing the display as the best he has seen from United under Amorim. The opening half-hour, in particular, reminded him of the Sir Alex Ferguson years, defined by ambition and relentless pressure.
"It's the best I've seen Manchester United play, certainly in the first half, under Amorim, maybe going back to the first game of the season with Arsenal," the former Liverpool defender said.
"Manchester United were fantastic in those first 25 to 30 minutes. It was almost a throwback to Sir Alex Ferguson - fast, attacking football, people being energetic, making runs forward, being positive being on the front foot, winning the ball back early. There as lots of that. But clean sheets are a big problem for them. They had problems at both ends of the pitch last season. We highlighted pre-match that they're improving in attack and we saw that again tonight. I thought the attacking players for Manchester United were fantastic."
Yet the praise came with a familiar caveat. Defensive fragility remains a glaring issue. United have now managed just one clean sheet in 15 league matches this season, with only bottom-placed Wolves faring worse.
"They had a lot of young defenders out there tonight that didn't help," he said. "I've been there, more often than not when you make a mistake as a young defender, it ends up in the back of your goal and that was the mistake tonight. Even though it ended up at 4-4 and Bournemouth should have won it at the end, Manchester United were by far the better team.
"That was the first time in a long time, and certainly under Amorim, that I felt like I was watching how Manchester United should be. Just wave after wave of attacks, counter-attacks, and almost the opposition feel like they're getting sucked back into that box in front of the Stretford End. You can't get out."
- Getty Images Sport
Challenges ahead for Amorim
United now face an unforgiving festive run, starting with a trip to an in-form Aston Villa side. Amorim will be without key attackers Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, both away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Casemiro is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign. Defensive absences continue to mount, with no immediate return date for injured centre-half duo Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.
Advertisement