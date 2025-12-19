Future Real Madrid or Barcelona star? Nottingham Forest have a 'crazy' talent on their hands in Murillo that could become the world's first £100m defender

Ex-Forest frontman Harewood - speaking via casino.org, who can help you find the best payout online casino - told GOAL when asked if Murillo is destined to end up on the books of Barcelona or Real Madrid: "Yeah, maybe. It’s all talked about. It’s good we are having this conversation about Forest. It’s been a long time coming. It’s a conversation you always like to have about players that are at the City Ground. It means they are going in the right direction and bringing in players that can help Forest and generate money for the club if they get to that stage where they are going to be leaving. It happens in football. It means they are doing really well at the club - at Forest at the moment, he is doing well.

"It’s good for the club and not good for the club at the same time. You want to keep the top players at the club, but that just doesn’t happen. Hopefully they can replace the players that go. They have done. He has been a breath of fresh air, even though he is quite crazy in his decisions and what he does, but he knows what he wants to do. It’s been working. You have to back him and see where it goes. But it’s good to have those players at Nottingham Forest."

Pressed further on whether Murillo could one day become the most expensive centre-half on the planet, Harewood added: "We have seen defenders go for big money but I wouldn’t say he is an [Elliot] Anderson price tag as a centre-half, but you can’t really say that nowadays! Centre-halves, midfielders, it’s big money. He is a top-class player, it’s just hard to put a price tag on him like that. But when you do put a price tag on like that, that means the club and the owner don’t want him to go."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!