Explained: Why Brighton's Diego Gomez avoided red card for chest-high challenge on Liverpool star Florian Wirtz

Ekitike highlighted the importance of the win to Liverpool after the game. He told BBC Sport: "That was really important. We had a great game in the Champions League. Last game in Premier League against Leeds was difficult. We came back to Liverpool with the draw so today it was important to win and maybe restart something. I am happy today. I really enjoy my life here. I have great team-mates, good staff, great fans. They give me so much love so I try to give it back. The best way is to score goals, be involved and win games. I am just here and I do my job. Whether I play with Flo [Wirtz] or Alex [Isak] I do my best to complement them.

"I wouldn't say it was perfect because I know I could score way more today. The most important was to win in front of our fans. It was a good day at work. I was looking for the hat-trick but it is going to be another time. It was good, two goals. We try to stick together and work together. Today wasn't easy. We had to stay compact and stick together. I think we deserved it. We did a great week and let's continue. When you play for Liverpool, you just have to win games. We are Liverpool, we need to win.

The French star also spoke about playing alongside Salah once again, adding: "Mohamed is a great, great professional. I look to him as an example. You can see how much he is involved in goals and assists. He is a legend here. To share the pitch is a blessing. That's the kind of player who makes us like to watch football."