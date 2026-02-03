Getty/GOAL
Ex-Real Madrid star explains why Lionel Messi ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT & confirms Carlos Tevez story about CR7
Garay played alongside Messi and Ronaldo
Garay spent three years on the books at Santiago Bernabeu between 2008 and 2011, allowing him to see Portuguese superstar Ronaldo up close. He witnessed CR7 start out on a road in Madrid that would end with him becoming Real’s all-time leading goalscorer with 450 efforts to his name through 438 appearances.
The no-nonsense centre-half also earned 32 caps for Argentina, with his international debut being made in 2007. He had previously helped the Albiceleste to U20 World Cup glory in a team that featured Messi and Sergio Aguero.
GOAT debate: Ex-Real Madrid star offers his take
Having crossed paths with a couple of GOATs, Garay has been asked to add his voice to the long-debate regarding who can be considered the greatest of all-time: Messi or Ronaldo. The 39-year-old is in no doubt as to his pick, telling DAZN: No, (Ronaldo is not the best player I’ve ever played with). Number one is Leo and number two is Cristiano, without a doubt. They are two very different players, but the one who has surprised me the most is Leo. I have been fortunate enough to play with both of them, and Leo is something else.”
Garay did seek to balance out that claim by stating that Messi has impressed him the most in “pure football terms”. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has seen his discipline and work ethic hailed - with his success being built on relentless effort and sacrifice.
Tales of Ronaldo's work ethic confirmed
Tales of Ronaldo’s insatiable desire to be the best have been told on a regular basis throughout the Portuguese superstar’s record-shattering career. Carlos Tevez is another of those to have worked with CR7 and Messi.
He has previously said of joining Ronaldo at Manchester United: “If we trained at nine in the morning, you arrived at eight in the morning, he was already there. At half past seven, he was already there. I mean, when can you fool this guy? One day I arrived at six in the morning to grab him and he was already there. Half asleep but he was there.”
Garay got to witness that dedication himself after seeing Ronaldo leave Old Trafford for Madrid in the summer of 2009. He added: “The story that Carlitos Tevez always tells is true. He’s the first to arrive at 6 am and the last to leave. He starts his routine, his gym session, his warm-up, his physio… all that to always be in the best condition.”
Tevez, like Garay, rates Messi as the best he ever worked with. That is because a man with eight Ballons d’Or to his name, rather than one with five Golden Balls, is considered to have been blessed with God-given talent.
Tevez said of the GOAT discussion: “Cristiano is totally different to Messi. When Leo was starting, he didn't gym. Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, Leo was always with the ball. Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, it comes natural for Leo.”
MLS reunion: Could Messi and Ronaldo play together?
Both Ronaldo and Messi are still going strong in the latter stages of their respective careers, with there no sign of either slowing down. The former is working on a contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027, while the latter has committed to terms with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami through 2028.
Two iconic figures are expected to represent Portugal and Argentina at this summer’s World Cup, as they chase down more major titles, while a reunion in Major League Soccer has been speculated on as Ronaldo sees questions asked of his club future after seemingly going on strike in the Middle East.
