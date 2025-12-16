Getty
Erling Haaland as Santa Claus! Man City star dresses up as Father Christmas amid fine festive form
Haaland in holiday mood amid fine festive form
Haaland has set all kinds of records since joining City in 2022 and hit a new landmark in the team's 5-4 win over Fulham earlier this month as he became the fastest player ever to score 100 Premier League goals, managing the feat in just 111 games and smashing Premier League legend Alan Shearer's previous record of 100 strikes from 124 matches. Haaland has already hit the 20-goal mark for the 2025-26 season across all competitions and has 17 in 16 league outings, making him the front-runner to reclaim the Golden Boot award.
Amid his fine festive form, Haaland planned a special surprise for young City fans in Manchester on the joyous occasion of Christmas, as he dressed up as Santa Claus and delivered gifts to the kids.
Santa Claus after joker
It seems Haaland is picking new characters to dress up as on special occassions this year. After turning up as Joker on Halloween, he has now planned to don the attire of the father of Christmas. The striker took the help of a make-up artist, who applied bushy white eyebrows and a beard, along with the rosy red cheeks of Santa Claus. He then stuffed a large pillow under his coat and headed out into the Manchester evening.
Earlier on his YouTube channel, Haaland had confessed his love for Christmas, as he said: "I love Christmas, I love the cosiness of Christmas – sitting inside and being with family and friends."
How did Haaland hide his identity?
In a bid to conceal his identity, the City star adopted a scouse accent as he went door-to-door to give away gifts to the kids. In the first house he knocked, the child confessed to being a Manchester United fan, to which Haaland, as Santa, said: "He’s on the naughty list. It must be hard for United fans these days."
In the second house, the child recognised Haaland as he said: "I’ve heard your voice on TV so I knew it was you." The forward, in response, said: "I need to work on the accent – that’s the problem."
In the final house, Haaland was once again recognised and this time he asked what City should do to win the league this season, to which a young kid said: "Pass it to you," prompting Haaland to laugh at the camera and say: "Smart kid."
No time to rest amid festivity
Haaland has no time to rest during the festive time as City have a hectic fixture ahead in the final weeks of 2025. Starting from Wednesday until New Year's Day, Pep Guardiola's side will play four matches, starting with Brentford on December 17. After that, they are scheduled to face West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland respectively in the Premier League.
