Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca compared to Mohamed Salah by Wayne Rooney after 'premeditated' outburst as Man Utd legend fires 'no protection' warning
Maresca's 'worst 48 hours' comments risk anger
Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge, a result that lifted the Blues back into fourth place in the table after a difficult run of form. Goals from Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto secured the points, easing some of the immediate pressure on Maresca following recent defeats to Leeds and Atalanta and a frustrating draw with Bournemouth. On the pitch, the performance was controlled and professional, providing a timely boost ahead of a congested festive schedule.
However, the focus quickly shifted away from the result after Maresca’s post-match comments raised eyebrows. The Chelsea boss described the build-up to the Everton game as “the worst 48 hours” he had experienced since joining the club in June 2024, suggesting that he and his players had not been supported during a difficult period. When pressed for clarity, the Italian declined to specify who he was referring to, leaving his remarks open to interpretation.
Maresca later insisted that his comments were not aimed at supporters, stating his affection for the fans, but the ambiguity only fuelled speculation that the frustration was directed internally. Given Chelsea’s recent history of managerial turnover and heightened expectations from ownership, the unusual public outburst immediately became a major talking point, overshadowing a much-needed league win for the west Londoners.
Rooney says Maresca emulated Salah's media outburst
Rooney offered a blunt assessment of Maresca’s comments, suggesting they were far from accidental and carried a clear message. Speaking on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain said: “For me it was very similar to the Mo Salah situation last week where it was very premeditated. He knows exactly what he is saying and who he is aiming it at and the board and owners at Chelsea will know it is aimed at them.”
Comparisons to Salah stem from the idea that Maresca, like the Liverpool forward in recent weeks, chose to go on the front foot through the media rather than remain silent. Rooney’s suggestion is that this was a proactive move, possibly driven by internal tension or fear of pressure building behind the scenes, rather than a spontaneous emotional reaction.
Rooney went on to explain why he believes the coach's approach could backfire, especially in an environment as unforgiving as Stamford Bridge. “You’ve got to respect the owners of a football club. They employ you and bring you in, so it’s their way and I feel he’s gone a bit against that,” he added, “It is something that's clearly happened, whether it's a disagreement or he feels his job is under pressure and he doesn't feel it should be because of the two trophies he's won and the points he's picked up.
“I don't feel like he's a manager that will backtrack. He has got a passion about him and a drive about him. Whether he has heard things, like the club might want him out and he's been proactive to go on the front foot, you don't know why he's done it. It's very strange.“
The former Manchester United striker also warned that Maresca may now struggle to receive backing if Chelsea’s form wavers again. “I don’t think he’ll get the protection now he’s come out and done what he has done. That will be very difficult for the club to come and protect him, which is a shame,” Rooney concluded.
Chelsea facing struggles to maintain stability and consistency
Maresca’s comments came at a delicate moment in his Chelsea tenure, which has been defined by both tangible success and underlying instability. Since his appointment, the Italian has delivered silverware, including a European trophy and a Club World Cup triumph, while also guiding the Blues back into the Champions League places. Those achievements have earned him credit, but they have not eliminated scrutiny over performances and consistency.
The current campaign has been more turbulent, with Chelsea struggling to maintain momentum in the league despite flashes of their attacking potential. Tactical complexity, frequent rotation and injuries to key players have contributed to uneven results, leaving the team vulnerable to criticism during short downturns in form. Against that backdrop, Maresca’s sense of frustration appears to have boiled over in public for the first time.
Maresca could be left unprotected if Chelsea's form drops further...
Chelsea now face a demanding run of fixtures before the end of the calendar year, starting with a Carabao Cup quarter-final away at Cardiff City. League trips to Newcastle and home clashes with Aston Villa and Bournemouth follow in quick succession, leaving little room for error as Maresca looks to stabilise results and quieten external noise. Performances over this stretch are likely to shape how his comments are viewed internally.
For Maresca, the challenge will be ensuring that his relationship with the club’s hierarchy remains intact. Ultimately, results will dictate the narrative. Continued wins would allow Maresca’s remarks to fade into the background, framed as an emotional release during a stressful period. Further setbacks, however, could amplify Rooney’s warning and leave the Chelsea boss increasingly exposed in one of the most unforgiving managerial environments in English football.
