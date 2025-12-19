Enzo Maresca under fire amid 'mismanaging Estevao Willian' claim as Brazilian starlet compared to Gareth Bale

Chelsea head coach Maresca has come under scrutiny over his management of Estevao, following claims that the Brazilian teenager’s development is being hindered by irregular game time. The 18-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Palmeiras in the summer, has delivered several eye-catching performances but has struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Estevao’s season has been defined by short cameos, rotation and spells out of the matchday squad. That approach has frustrated observers who believe the winger has already shown enough quality to justify a more prominent role, particularly during periods when the Blues have lacked attacking spark.

The debate has intensified after comments from former Brazil and Tottenham midfielder Sandro, who has publicly questioned Maresca’s handling of the teenager. Sandro suggested that the inconsistent nature of Estevao’s involvement risks undermining both his confidence and his long-term development at Stamford Bridge.