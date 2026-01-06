Getty Images Sport
Endrick reveals Carlo Ancelotti advised him to leave Real Madrid & explains why he chose Lyon after sealing loan transfer
The Ancelotti conversation
The 19-year-old forward was officially unveiled by Lyon on Monday, bringing an end to weeks of speculation regarding his immediate future. Having managed just one appearance in each of the Champions League and La Liga under new coach Xabi Alonso this season, the decision was made to sanction a temporary departure. However, the most significant counsel came not from his club superiors, but from his former manager and current national team boss, Ancelotti.
Speaking at his unveiling in France, Endrick spoke with a maturity beyond his years regarding the difficult decision to step away from the European champions. He confirmed that Ancelotti, who now leads the Seleção as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in North America, played a pivotal role in the process.
"Yes, I spoke to Carlo about it. He gave me instructions on what I could do, what I needed to do to improve, and that really touched me," Endrick said Monday at his Lyon unveiling, addressing the assembled media.
For a player desperate to secure his spot in the Brazil squad for the 2026 tournament, the advice from the man who will select that squad was evidently impossible to ignore. Ancelotti’s guidance framed the loan not as a failure, but as a necessary tactical retreat to ensure his long-term readiness.
"His advice was to leave [Real Madrid], to play, to develop my football, to go where I could play, where I could be happy," Endrick explained. "This decision is mine of course, but Carlo played a part, because he's a great coach."
Finding peace off the pitch
In a surprising admission for a player who has barely featured this season, Endrick insisted he holds no bitterness regarding his lack of minutes in the Spanish capital. In fact, the 19-year-old claimed that his time on the fringes of the first team has actually been the highlight of his professional life so far.
"No, honestly, what I tell my loved ones is that these have been the best months of my career," Endrick said through a translator, dismissing suggestions he felt bitter about his lack of opportunities. "Because I've had time to be with my wife, to build my house and my life."
The Portuguese connection
When it came to selecting a destination, Endrick was not short of suitors. Clubs from the Premier League and Serie A were reportedly monitoring his situation, but Lyon won the race. The key factor, according to the player, was the presence of head coach Paulo Fonseca.
Endrick joins a Lyon side which are improving under the Portuguese tactician and are currently sitting in fifth place in Ligue 1, only two points adrift of the third Champions League spot. The opportunity to work with a manager who speaks his language and understands his footballing culture was decisive.
"The fact that the technical staff is Portuguese is a very good thing, because I was already coached by a Portuguese coach, Abel Ferreira, at Palmeiras," he said. "It's good for me, because I know how they operate. It was a plus point."
It was under Ferreira that Endrick exploded onto the scene in Brazil, and he evidently sees similarities in Fonseca’s intense, tactical approach. The familiarity of communication will be vital as he looks to hit the ground running immediately in a new league, knowing that Ancelotti will be watching every minute from afar.
A sleeping giant
The move is seen as a coup for Lyon, who are looking to return to Europe's elite table after a turbulent few years. The addition of Endrick provides Fonseca with a lethal weapon in the race for the top three. The club has recovered from a slow start to become one of the form teams in France, and the arrival of a high-profile reinforcement has energised the fanbase.
For Real Madrid, the hope is that Endrick follows the path of other successful loanees, returning to the Bernabeu with experience and goals. For Endrick, the mission is simpler: play well, score goals, and ensure his name is on Ancelotti's team sheet when the World Cup kicks off in June.
