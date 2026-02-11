Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton to Man Utd? Former Red Devils star picks midfielder with 'personality' as No.1 choice to replace departing Casemiro this summer

Benjamin Sesko preserved Carrick's unbeaten start with United by snatching a 1-1 draw at West Ham with a 96th-minute equaliser. It was the Slovenian international's second last-gasp goal in three games after scoring a 94th-minute winner against Fulham. He has scored seven goals in total since his £74m move from RB Salzburg last summer although he is yet to start a game under Carrick.

Hargreaves praised Carrick's handling of Sesko, pointing out that United have always slowly bedded in young forwards rather than throwing them straight in at the deep end.

He explained: "I think the best thing to do for a young player like that, even though you paid a lot of money for him, is to let him watch and learn. That's what they used to do back in the day, 10 years ago. You know, a guy like Sesko would have been the fourth striker at a big club. The prime Manchester United had Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. [Before then] Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

"And you would have had a young guy learning the ropes. We had that with Danny Welbeck. He was coming through, he was 18 and he was probably our fifth striker when we won the league. He trained with us every day and he learned so much. To throw him in at 18 or 19 or 20 years old like they did with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund, who has now gone, I don't think it's good for their development.

"When the club's not doing well, they take all the pressure. And I think having Sesko and saying 'Just watch from the side, come on for the last 25 minutes and you'll get your chances....' And look, it's not a coincidence that he's thriving. I know agents and players say 'I want to play, I want to play.' Well, you might not be ready for it. So [Carrick is saying] 'Learn the ropes, I'll help you. I've been there for 20 years, I've seen this, just trust me'. And it's working."