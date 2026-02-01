Getty
Ambitious Declan Rice sets ‘legacy’ challenge for Arsenal team-mates as class of 2025-26 seek Premier League first since the fabled ‘Invincibles’
Quadruple bid: Gunners competing on multiple fronts
A place in the history books will be secured if Arsenal are able to end their 22-year wait for a domestic coronation this season. They continue to lead the way at present, with a 4-0 victory over Leeds helping to settle any nerves.
Mikel Arteta’s side also progressed to the Champions League last-16 with a faultless record, picking up maximum points from eight games, lead their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea and are due to face League One side Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round.
Trophy-hunting: Rice wants to leave a legacy
Rice is determined to remain competitive at home and abroad, with the England international midfielder eager to add to his medal collection. He has sought to make those around him at Emirates Stadium fully aware of what is at stake over the next few months.
Speaking to Sky Sports after a morale-boosting victory at Elland Road, Rice said: “The boys, we look at it, and we have a bit of perspective. So far, we’re top in the Premier League, we won eight out of eight in the Champions League, we won the first game of the [Carabao Cup] semi-final, and we’re in the next round of the cup. So, we can’t complain about where we are.
“If you’d asked any Arsenal fan about where we’d be at this stage of the season, someone would have bit your hand off. We’re in a really strong position, we know as players we have a really good squad, and it’s about utilising that and realising that every game is a cup final.
“If you want to be a winner, if you want to give everything, you’ve got to win these games. We have a long four months ahead, but ones we’re prepared for, and if you want to win with Arsenal and leave a legacy, this is your chance to do it in the next four months.”
Spark rediscovered: Arsenal return to winning ways
Arsenal had gone three Premier League games without a win heading into their clash with Leeds, picking up just two points from a couple of goalless draws, but Rice helped them to rediscover a spark in West Yorkshire.
He added on bouncing back from a supposed wobble: “We are all old enough, and we’ve all played enough games to realise the last three games we’ve had a bit of a blip. We knew we had to go out there and win the game and get three points. There are 15 games left in the Premier League, and if you want to stay top, you need to keep winning. It was a massive result from everyone, a great performance.”
Personal milestone: Rice reaches 300 Premier League games
Rice racked up his 300th Premier League appearance when taking to the field against Leeds, having started out at West Ham and made a £105 million ($144m) transfer to Emirates Stadium in 2023.
He said of that notable individual milestone: “It’s been a long journey, it’s gone so fast, luckily I’ve been really consistent, and stay injury free, touch wood. I’ve been able to keep going and play loads of games, my mentality to try and keep getting better and want to win has been really good.
“Hopefully, I can keep going, I’m only 27, a long way to go, but let’s keep racking them up, I’m really happy.”
Arsenal will be back in cup action on Tuesday when playing host to Chelsea, with Arteta’s side leading that contest 3-2 on aggregate. They have a derby date against arch-rivals Tottenham to come at the end of the month and are waiting to discover who they will face next in European competition - with knockout play-off fixtures set to complete the list of 16 Champions League contenders.
