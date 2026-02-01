Ambitious Declan Rice sets ‘legacy’ challenge for Arsenal team-mates as class of 2025-26 seek Premier League first since the fabled ‘Invincibles’

Rice is determined to remain competitive at home and abroad, with the England international midfielder eager to add to his medal collection. He has sought to make those around him at Emirates Stadium fully aware of what is at stake over the next few months.

Speaking to Sky Sports after a morale-boosting victory at Elland Road, Rice said: “The boys, we look at it, and we have a bit of perspective. So far, we’re top in the Premier League, we won eight out of eight in the Champions League, we won the first game of the [Carabao Cup] semi-final, and we’re in the next round of the cup. So, we can’t complain about where we are.

“If you’d asked any Arsenal fan about where we’d be at this stage of the season, someone would have bit your hand off. We’re in a really strong position, we know as players we have a really good squad, and it’s about utilising that and realising that every game is a cup final.

“If you want to be a winner, if you want to give everything, you’ve got to win these games. We have a long four months ahead, but ones we’re prepared for, and if you want to win with Arsenal and leave a legacy, this is your chance to do it in the next four months.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!