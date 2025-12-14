Curtis Jones reveals how Liverpool squad feel about Mohamed Salah's Anfield future and lifts lid on how Egyptian star has helped him through 'hardest times'

Jones started the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday to bring up his 200th Liverpool appearance, becoming the youngest Reds player to reach that mark since Steven Gerrard in 2003. Gerrard coached Jones at both U18 and U19 level, and the current Liverpool star has revealed that rough treatment from a club icon helped guide him.

"Not a bad person to follow, is it? Steven has obviously been a huge part of my career and life," Jones told LFC TV. "And I say life because he was probably the first man to really have a pop at me at the academy! And that changed me to think I'm not better than anybody else or anything like that. It was a reality check in terms of how I played and the role that he gave me.

"Steven would be the first to say that once I overcame a thing where I'd complicate things and I thought I was the man because I had the 10 on my back and all things like that, that I'd be the first man that he'd pick on his team.

"I'd always been a kid who was top of the age group and all things like that. At times you can become a little bit passive, I'd say. And Steven was the first one to give me a real, real check. Coming from a man like him, a man who has played the game, a man who I idolised, I've got to change if it's him who is telling me."

Jones continued: "From there, he stuck with me and I stuck with him and we worked. A year after I'm around the first team and now I'm stood here on 200 games so he's obviously a man who I would like to thank.

"It's mad. I actually had a chat with Trey [Nyoni] and Rio [Ngumoha] was there as well. I just said, 'Boys, I know you will hear it all the time from staff and family around you, about how fast it goes. But my God, it goes so fast'. If I think about my first game, Wolves away, and how fast the whole thing has changed.

"I can only thank the staff around me and the team-mates around me who have always got the belief in me to keep me at the club and when I play, to trust that I can play in that many games."