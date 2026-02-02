Cristiano Ronaldo left OUT of Al-Nassr squad to face Al Riyadh amid transfer frustrations at Saudi Pro League club

Ronaldo's absence does not come as a great surprise as there had been speculation before the match he was planning to go on strike after being left unhappy with recent events during the January transfer window. According to a report from A Bola, Ronaldo is “unhappy with the way the PIF is managing the club he has represented for three years, especially compared to the treatment given to rival clubs, also managed by the same fund." Ronaldo is also said to be blocking several potential transfers, including a potential move that would see Karim Benzema leave Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal. This could then lead to a domino effect, meaning N’Golo Kante has been unable to sign for Fenerbahce yet, and Youssef En-Nesyri is still to complete an expected transfer to Al-Ittihad.

