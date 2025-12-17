Cristiano Ronaldo's 'incredible leadership' lauded by Al-Nassr team-mate after 'impossible' link-up in Saudi Arabia

With 11 goals and two assists in just 12 appearances this season, Ronaldo remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack and driving force behind their domestic and continental ambitions. For Simakan, the journey to Al-Nassr has been surreal. The French defender arrived in 2024 from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, before making the move permanent over the summer. While adapting to a new league and culture was challenging enough, the most striking aspect of the move was far more personal.

"If someone had told me at the start of my career: 'You'll play with Cristiano Ronaldo'? I would have said: 'That's impossible! We're not the same age.' When I started, he was at the end of his career," Simakan admitted, as shared by @_TheNassrZone on X.

Simakan has now featured in 54 matches for Al-Nassr, with 45 of those outings coming alongside Ronaldo. In that time, he has contributed three goals and three assists, but more importantly, he has absorbed lessons from one of football’s most obsessive competitors.