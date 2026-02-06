'When people want you, you have to give everything for them' - Colombia star James Rodríguez explains why he chose Minnesota United after move is confirmed

Cameron Knowles will have his first marquee signing as head coach with the arrival of Rodríguez, adding creativity and explosiveness to Minnesota United’s midfield. The former Real Madrid star has signed a short-term deal with the Loons, who finished fourth in the Western Conference last season and were eliminated in the conference semifinals.

"It’s the club that moved forward the most, it’s the club that wants me," Rodriguez said when asked about his decision to sign with Minnesota instead of MLS' more marquee warm-weather teams. "When people want you, you have to give everything for them. You have to be fully focused here, train really well, and be ready to help.

“I’m in a unique and important stage of my career - I have the World Cup, I can’t fail. I have to do things right, and I’m very focused. It’s true that this was one of the main reasons why I could come here. The World Cup is a reason for me to be here. I want to be at my best and be able to win in Minnesota. I want them to get to know me, and for me to get to know them.”

It is a unique fit, though, as Minnesota United were one of the least possession-based teams in MLS last season. That certainly could change with the addition of the Colombian star, who has played for the likes of Real Madrid, Monaco, Porto, Bayern Munich, and Everton throughout his illustrious career.