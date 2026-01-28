Cole Palmer billed as potential Bruno Fernandes successor at Man Utd as Chelsea star backed to swap 'business for football project'

Former Liverpool star Murphy can certainly see Palmer at United. He was asked if Chelsea need to qualify for the Champions League to keep hold of Palmer and told BestBettingSites.co.uk: "No, because they’ve got him under a long-term contract, so they can keep him either way. But qualifying for the Champions League would make it much easier to quieten the noise around other clubs trying to get him. It would definitely help. This season hasn’t been as fruitful as he’d like because of injuries and getting back to form. He’s had this nagging thigh or groin problem, whatever it is. But he’s a special player. The way football works, if you’re a player of that quality and you’ve always had a love for a particular club, it’s not a huge stretch to imagine things lining up. Especially if United were to go on a run. A lot of Chelsea fans think the club is more of a business than a football project, so could I see Cole Palmer leaving for Manchester United? Yes, I could. I wouldn’t want it to happen, but I could see it. Bruno Fernandes needs a successor. He’ll get through the groin problem. He’ll be fine."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!