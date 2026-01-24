Chelsea's bold stance on Cole Palmer transfer revealed amid homesickness claims & Man Utd links

During his time in the capital, Palmer has scored 41 league goals and laid on an additional 19 assists to establish himself as one of Chelsea's key figures. Recent reports, though, suggest that he is homesick, which has caught the attention of boyhood club Manchester United. However, according to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old is 'untouchable', and the club won't entertain any transfer offers amid confidence that he will see out the decade with the Blues at the very least.

This discontent has not been communicated by the attacker, either, while Blues boss Liam Rosenior insists that Palmer is 'very happy' at the club. Asked about the player during Friday's pre-Crystal Palace press conference, the Chelsea head coach said: "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here. He is very, very happy to be here.

"He's a huge part of our plans in the long term. He's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their careers in terms of injury. I don't think it’s any reflection on his qualities. He's an outstanding footballer."