Chelsea player ratings vs Napoli: Joao Pedro beauties put Blues into Champions League last 16 as Cole Palmer makes impact off the bench in comeback win

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Reece James' free-kick hit the arm of Juan Jesus in the Napoli wall, and Fernandez stepped up to find the bottom corner from 12 yards. But Antonio Vergara scored an absolutely stunning equaliser just after the half-hour mark, executing an incredible Diego Maradona-esque turn before finishing beyond Robert Sanchez.

And the turnaround was complete on the stroke of half-time thanks to a fine finish from Rasmus Hojlund, as the Manchester United loanee reacted quickest to meet a cut-back ahead of Wesley Fofana, finishing first-time beyond Sanchez.

On the hour mark, Pedro found an equaliser for the Blues, slamming home from 25 yards to stun the hosts in Naples. And Pedro was the man to score the winner, too, with just eight minutes to go, as he burst away from Napoli's backline after linking up with Cole Palmer, before finishing into the far corner.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona...