Chelsea player ratings vs Atalanta: Blues blow it in Bergamo! Wesley Fofana's night to forget sparks second-half collapse in Champions League

On a night when Chelsea needed a win to put them in a strong position to finish in the top eight of the league phase, the visitors had to withstand a barrage of early pressure from their Italian hosts. But against the run of play, Reece James fired a delightful pass across the six-yard box, and Pedro was on hand to tuck the ball home in the 25th minute following a VAR review. Ademola Lookman twice went close for the Serie A outfit, but the Blues managed to get to half-time with a slender lead.

Skipper James slashed a big chance just wide of the post shortly after the break, before Lookman had a goal ruled out for offside. But 10 minutes after half-time, Chelsea couldn't hold back the blue and black onslaught as Scamacca headed in De Ketelaere's pinpoint cross into the area.

And seven minutes before time, De Ketelaere completed the comeback when his deflected effort squirmed under Robert Sanchez after Chelsea backed off the Belgian. Pedro nearly grabbed an equaliser at the death, but the defeat saw the west London team drop to 10th in the table, two places outside the round-of-16 automatic qualification spots.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from New Balance Arena...