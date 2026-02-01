Concern for Chelsea and England! Lucy Bronze suffering pain in same area that left Lionesses star with a fractured leg at Euro 2025

Further concern on Sunday for Chelsea came in Bronze's absence and while it is unclear just how long she could be sidelined for, Bompastor's comments after the game didn't make for positive listening for fans of the Blues. Bronze suffered a fractured tibia last summer and played through the pain at the 2025 European Championship, to help England win the trophy, before missing the first month of the WSL campaign as she recovered.

However, Bompastor confirmed on Sunday that Bronze felt pain in that same shin this week, leading to her being left out of the squad for the trip to Manchester. "She just felt pain in her shin again," she explained. "We felt it was the right decision for her not to travel and to rest for this game. We'll assess her again and see how it goes."

