Cesc Fabregas apologises after fiery touchline confrontation with Max Allegri as AC Milan boss allegedly calls Como coach 'a child'

Addressing the media with a repentant tone, Fabregas explained that his intervention was born out of the heat of the moment rather than malice. "I ask for forgiveness because I did something I'm not proud of, I did something unsporting. We stole the ball, but I touched [Saelemaekers] a little out of emotion. Like [Inter boss Christian] Chivu said the other day: hands off, especially the coach. We can't do this. One thing I hope I never do again."

Allegri was far less inclined to let the matter rest, offering a biting critique of the young Spaniard’s conduct. "Did he apologise? I see, so if someone runs along the line next time, I’ll do a slide and I’ll go in too. I went there to defend Saelemaekers, the player had a reaction and in that moment one of Como's men came towards me, I don't know who it is, but nothing happened."

The Milan manager continued by suggesting that Fabregas still has much to learn about the discipline required in the managerial hot seat. "When you are on the pitch you have to be respectful towards the referee and towards the teams. There was an exchange between coaches. He is a very young coach. I wish him to win a lot in his career because he has all the qualities to do so."

Despite the friction, Fabregas found a moment of grace to praise Milan's 41-year-old maestro, Luka Modric. "It is a true pleasure to see him play. I have congratulated him... what could I do. He is a phenomenon, a privilege to have him in Serie A. We tried to press him hard, with physical contact, and he doesn't care. Against two, against four, he always finds the solution."