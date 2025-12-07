Getty Images Sport
‘He can’t control it’ - Barcelona sporting director Deco gives update on manager Hansi Flick’s future
Flick's future questioned after early season struggles
Barcelona’s inconsistent early-season form sparked renewed debate over Flick’s long-term position at Camp Nou despite the German signing a contract extension in May to remain at the club until the summer of 2027. Flick’s first campaign brought historic success with a domestic treble, but a series of lacklustre performances and damaging defeats in his second season quickly changed the public mood and prompted scrutiny of his ability to maintain momentum. Amid these concerns, Deco publicly downplayed the crisis narrative, stressing that the internal view of Flick remains supportive and that no discussions have taken place regarding an early departure.
The speculation intensified following footage of a tense moment between Flick and winger Raphinha after the Alaves match, which many interpreted as a sign of underlying tension inside the squad. Those suggestions were later dismissed by Flick himself, who reiterated that the incident had been misunderstood and that frustrations on the touchline reflected competitive pressure rather than deeper conflict. As Barcelona began finding form again in late November and early December, chatter around Flick’s future softened, but Deco’s comments reintroduced the issue into the wider discourse.
Deco’s remarks came during a period in which Barcelona’s results improved and several injured players returned, easing some of the anxiety around Flick’s tactical approach and his management of squad depth. The sporting director suggested that fluctuations in public opinion are simply part of the job at a club where scrutiny is constant and where even minor dips can cause headlines.
Deco plays down questions about Flick's Barcelona future
Flick had already addressed speculation about his future earlier in the season with a passionate reaffirmation of his commitment to Barcelona, saying: “I really love this club. I love Barcelona. I love the people here, it’s amazing. I really give my best for this club and this is what I want. I live for the club.” The comments were delivered during a period of intense criticism and demonstrated his determination to remain focused despite questions over performance.
Deco echoed that sentiment by referencing Flick’s emotional investment, explaining: “He’s always said he’s very happy here. But we know Barcelona is a tough club. Everything is news here. He’s a very emotional person and sometimes he can’t control it all.”
What raised doubts over Flick's hyper-aggressive Barcelona plans?
The uncertainty surrounding Flick stems largely from Barcelona’s uneven performances against elite opponents and their struggles in the Champions League league phase, where heavy defeats to sides like Chelsea raised concerns about tactical vulnerabilities. Domestically, however, the team sits top of La Liga, boasting the strongest attacking record in the division and securing important wins against Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Alaves. These mixed signals have made it difficult to gauge whether Barcelona are on the brink of resurgence or merely benefitting from favourable league fixtures.
Flick’s tactical identity - a high, aggressive defensive line coupled with rapid vertical transitions - has produced thrilling attacking football but left the team exposed in high-stakes matches. Injuries to key midfielders such as Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have complicated this further, forcing the manager to rely on makeshift solutions and higher-risk structures. The gradual return of those players has stabilised performances, allowing Barcelona to look more like the side that triumphed domestically last season.
Barcelona’s leadership believes that many of the early issues were situational rather than systemic, rooted in injuries, form dips and general adaptation to Flick’s intense style. With the squad returning to health and Flick showing flexibility in improving lineup selections, optimism inside the club has risen sharply.
Success will still be necessary to secure Flick's job for next season...
Barcelona’s immediate goal is to maintain their position at the top of La Liga while navigating the final fixtures of the Champions League league phase, where Flick will be judged on whether his side can avoid further setbacks. The club expects improved consistency as key players return, giving Flick a more complete squad to fully implement his preferred structure. Looking ahead, Barcelona’s hierarchy appears committed to supporting Flick through the remainder of the season and into 2026–27, with Deco’s message reaffirming that the German is seen as central to the club’s long-term project.
