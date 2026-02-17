getty
Borussia Dortmund land another exciting teenage talent with €12m signing of left-back from Brazilian giants Cruzeiro
A long-term investment for the Black and Yellows
Dortmund’s recruitment team has moved with trademark efficiency to beat off mounting European competition for the Brazilian starlet. By following their established blueprint, BVB secured an early agreement for a player who cannot yet move to Germany due to FIFA regulations regarding the transfer of minors. This proactive approach ensures that the defender will be integrated into the squad after he turns 18 in August, with a total financial package of €12 million reflecting the incredibly high ceiling scouts have attributed to him during his rise through the Cruzeiro academy.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the breakthrough, noting that the deal includes a €7m initial fee paired with €5m in performance-related add-ons. To further emphasise their faith in his potential, the club reportedly handed Prates a long-term contract running until the summer of 2031, viewing him as a foundational piece of their defensive unit for the next decade.
Remaining in Brazil before the European dream
Despite the paperwork being finalised and medical examinations completed on Tuesday, the Yellow Wall will have to wait a little longer to see their new acquisition in action at Signal Iduna Park. The agreement is structured to allow Prates to remain in his homeland for the immediate future, providing Cruzeiro the opportunity to continue his development in a familiar environment. This "stay-and-grow" model has become a popular pathway for Brazilian exports, allowing for a more gradual transition to the physical and tactical rigors of top-flight football.
The move is officially slated for the summer, meaning Prates will remain with Cruzeiro for the first half of the 2026 Brazilian campaign. This timing allows him to gain further competitive rhythm in the Brasileirao before arriving in North Rhine-Westphalia just in time for Dortmund's 2026-27 pre-season, ensuring he is physically ready to compete for a starting spot from day one.
Proving his mettle at the senior level
What makes Prates such an enticing prospect for the Dortmund hierarchy is his proven ability to compete at the senior level despite his tender age. A pure product of the Cruzeiro academy, the 17-year-old has already bypassed the traditional youth ranks to make a significant impact in the Brazilian top flight. This exposure to high-pressure professional football is seen as vital preparation for the demands of the Bundesliga and the Champions League.
The youngster has already clocked up 17 senior appearances for the Brazilian giants, even finding the back of the net last year. He has started three of the five games in which he has featured so far this term. His comfort on the ball and tactical discipline at such a young age suggest he possesses the mental fortitude required to survive the microscopic scrutiny that comes with playing for one of Germany's biggest clubs.
Dortmund's blueprint for South American success
This signing serves as the latest example of Dortmund's aggressive recruitment strategy that prioritises high-upside players from across the Atlantic. By identifying Prates before he became a target for the Premier League’s biggest spenders, BVB has mitigated the risk of a late-stage bidding war. The left-back position has been a priority area for the club's sporting directors, who believe they have secured a player who perfectly fits the profile of a modern, attacking full-back.
Statistically, Prates offers a balanced profile; he is capable of tracking back with blistering speed while remaining a constant threat in the final third. Having already featured in five matches across all competitions this year and netting a goal, he arrives with momentum. With all documents now in place, Prates will focus on finishing his tenure at Cruzeiro on a high before joining the long list of legendary Brazilians to have graced the Bundesliga.
