'That's a big problem' - Jamie Carragher explains why Enzo Maresca won't be manager of Chelsea next season

The comments came after Maresca described the 48 hours leading up to Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton as the worst period of his time at the club. Speaking after the match, the Italian head coach said that he and his players had not felt supported, a claim he has since declined to clarify or soften. On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said Maresca’s remarks were clearly aimed at those above him within the club’s structure.

"I don't think Maresca is manager of Chelsea next season. I think when you come out and speak about the ownership like that, you start going public, that's a big problem. I don't see him there next season," he said on Sky Sports.

"It’s not uncertain who he’s talking about," Carragher said. "He’s speaking about the owners and the sporting directors." Carragher described the situation as a familiar tension in the modern game, where head coaches operate within a structure led by sporting directors rather than holding full managerial control. "The coach comes in, agrees to the setup, then feels he’s done a very good job," Carragher said. "Results follow, expectations rise, and he starts to feel he should have more influence."