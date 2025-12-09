Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich buy new stadium! German giants splash the cash with sizeable commitment to women's team
Bayern's new stadium
According to The Sun, the reigning Bundesliga champions have agreed to spend a whopping £6.5 million (€7.3m) on the Sportpark Unterhaching, which is located in the southern outskirts of Munich. The arena, which has a capacity to hold 15,000 people, will be used by the club as the new home for their women's team. It is a significant infrastructure improvement for the women's side, who earlier played their matches at Bayern's training ground stadium, which only has 2,000 seats.
The Sportpark Unterhaching is also the home ground for German fourth-tier club SpVgg Unterhaching, who once played in the Bundesliga between 1999 to 2001. Sportpark Unterhaching had the opportunity to buy the stadium permanently last summer, but they pulled out of the deal due to finances. The venue has hosted several Bundesliga, women’s national team, youth team and German Cup matches in the past.
- Getty Images Sport
Club chief confirm new stadium
Speaking to the press recently, Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness confirmed: "In Spain or England, top games are packed. “Here, you must bang the drum to get 20,000 spectators. And when they do come, we hug each other with joy. (Increasing attendance) is not so simple. (I’m a) friend of women’s football. Today they really can play well."
On passing up on buying the venue earlier this year, SpVGG Unterhaching president Manni Schwabl said: "Floodlights, lighting parameters, safety issues, pitch heating. All of that requires investment. We weren’t sure we could manage it."
How is it going for Bayern's women's team?
The Bayern women's side, who, like the male counterpart, dominate the German top-flight, are off to a flying start in the 2025-26 campaign. They have remained unbeaten in the league thus far, winning 11 out of their first 12 matches and are six points clear at the top of the table.
In the Women's Champions League, they have won three out of their first four matches and will be back in action on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid in a home fixture.
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern out of Salah race
Meanwhile, following Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's infamous public outburst, the Egyptian winger has been tipped to move away from Anfield next month and several top clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich, and the Saudi Pro League, have been linked with the winger.
Amid links to Munich, Bayern chief Max Eberl has ruled out the possibility of the Reds forward joining them, as he told DAZN: "We have an outstanding talent in Lennart Karl. Putting someone ahead of him now makes absolutely no sense. We've talked about the squad before - we have players coming back [from injury]. The transfers are coming from within. There are no plans to bring in any new players right now; the squad is homogeneous and balanced. A new player could also cause unrest because roles would shift."
