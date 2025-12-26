Lamine Yamal spotted playing beach football with kids in Dubai as Barcelona wonderkid enjoys Christmas break

While football continues to be played right across England and Italy, it is very much a different story in the likes of France, Germany and Spain, with Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga having all hit pause as winter takes hold of Europe.

One man who is making the most of his time away from club football is Barcelona superstar Yamal, who has been captured swapping the grass at Camp Nou for the golden sand of Dubai - a popular destination for footballers on vacation.

However, while the 18-year-old may have traded grass for sand, it turns out he hasn’t quite left the pitch altogether, having been pictured taking in a spot of beach football with a group of youngsters.