A new contract already? Barcelona schedule negotiations with midfielder despite tying him down to new deal five months ago

Barcelona view the young pivot as a cornerstone of the club's future. After a period of rehabilitation and careful management of an ACL tear and lateral meniscus injury, Bernal has established himself as a full-fledged member of the first-team squad. This rapid integration has prompted the club to reconsider his current financial standing to reflect his growing importance.

The urgency stems from Bernal’s seamless adaptation to elite football under Hansi Flick. Having overcome his setback, the midfielder is now a regular fixture in the matchday rotation. The club’s hierarchy is reportedly convinced that Bernal is destined to "mark an era" at Camp Nou, leading to a desire to reward his resilience with a salary that matches his established peers.

While the club intends to take a step forward from an economic perspective, the move is also strategic. By improving his terms now, Barcelona aims to insulate their young core from external interest. This proactive approach ensures that one of their most valuable assets feels appreciated as he transitions into a primary role for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.