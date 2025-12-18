Getty Images Sport
Aston Villa ready to go head-to-head with Crystal Palace to sign Tottenham ace Brennan Johnson in January
Villa position themselves for 2026 market opportunity
Johnson’s long-term future in north London has grown increasingly uncertain. Tottenham are continuing to reshape their squad as part of an ambitious plan aimed at elevating them back into consistent title and Champions League contention, and that process has inevitably placed some established names under scrutiny.
At 24, Johnson remains firmly in what should be the most productive phase of his career. From the summer of 2026, he will have just two years remaining on his current contract, a detail that could encourage Tottenham to listen to offers rather than risk diminishing leverage further down the line. While Spurs have not made a final decision, it is widely expected that enquiries will arrive as clubs seek clarity on his status.
Johnson struggling to impress Frank
Johnson’s numbers at Tottenham underline why interest persists. He has scored 27 goals and registered 18 assists since arriving, a solid return for a player who has not always been guaranteed a starting role. Last season, he finished as the club’s leading scorer with 18 goals, yet this campaign has told a different story. He has started only six Premier League matches and has not found the net since the second game of the season, a stark contrast to his previous output. That downturn in form, combined with tactical shifts under Frank, has raised questions about whether Johnson still fits the long-term vision in north London.
Why Johnson appeals to Villa
Villa’s interest is rooted in strategy rather than urgency. Under Unai Emery, the club have developed a reputation for identifying elite-level talents who may need a fresh environment to rediscover their best football. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott have all been considered or brought in under a broader policy of targeting players with proven pedigree and untapped upside.
Johnson fits that profile neatly. Premier League-tested, versatile across the front line and still young enough to evolve, he represents the type of calculated gamble Villa have been willing to make. There is also a belief that his availability could come at a more accessible price, potentially even via a loan arrangement, should Tottenham look for flexibility rather than a definitive sale. Villa’s impressive campaign has only strengthened their hand. Firmly in the mix for a top-four finish and even whispering distance of a title challenge, the club are planning well ahead, with recruitment discussions already extending into 2026 and beyond. Villa are not alone in monitoring Johnson’s situation. Crystal Palace have also been linked with an interest, setting up the possibility of competition should Tottenham signal a readiness to negotiate.
The Harvey Elliott factor
Any serious move for Johnson could be closely linked to Villa’s current situation with Elliott. The Liverpool loanee has struggled to make an impact since arriving, managing just five appearances this season. Emery has been unusually candid in public, hinting that Elliott may not feature again, a stance that has raised eyebrows given the expectations surrounding his arrival. Behind the scenes, there is growing acceptance that Elliott’s signing was driven by former sporting director Monchi, who departed Villa shortly after the deal was completed. Emery has remained unconvinced by Elliott’s adaptation to the physical and tactical demands of Villa’s system.
With Premier League Profit and Sustainability Regulations also a pressing concern, triggering a £35m obligation for a player not central to the manager’s plans has been viewed as an unnecessary risk. While Liverpool do not possess a recall option, Villa are understood to be actively exploring ways to send Elliott back to Anfield in the January window. Should that exit materialise, it would open a clear pathway for Villa to reassess their attacking options, potentially placing Johnson firmly in their sights.
