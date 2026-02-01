Goal.com
Live
Arsenal vs Corinthians Champions CupGetty/GOAL
Calum Preston Kelly

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Corinthians: Caitlin Foord the extra-time hero while Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead also shine as Gunners win inaugural Champions Cup

Arsenal became the first-ever winners of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup as Caitlin Foord struck an extra-time winner to seal a 3-2 victory against a resilient Corinthians side. The Gunners led twice in normal time through Olivia Smith and Lotte Wubben-Moy, before a last-gasp penalty conceded by Katie McCabe saw Vic Albuquerque draw the Brazilian champions level. But Foord had the final say for Renee Slegers' victorious Gunners, who saw goalkeeper Anneke Borbe stretchered off in worrying scenes just before full-time.

Arsenal took the ascendancy from the start and saw Alessia Russo run through on goal after just four minutes. Slid through smartly by Emily Fox, Russo’s strike was well saved and offered an early warning sign. A defensive error by Leticia Teles then allowed the Gunners another opportunity, which this time saw them take the lead. Stina Blackstenius ran through on goal and was denied as goalkeeper Lele stood tall, but she could do nothing to deny Smith from sweeping the ball into the bottom corner to send the Arsenal faithful into delirium.

Corinthians created their first opening when Duda Sampaio saw a rasping strike tipped onto the crossbar by Arsenal goalkeeper Borbe. The Brazilian side would equalise from the resulting corner, though, as Gabi Zanotti just about squeezed the ball home from close range despite the best efforts of Borbe.

Arsenal mounted attack after attack but went into the break level, despite opportunities for Blackstenius, Smith and Beth Mead as goalkeeper Lele laid her claim for being one of the outstanding players on the pitch. 

It would be more of the same after the break, and the Gunners finally took the lead for a second time just before the hour mark. It took a wonderful header by Wubben-Moy from another pinpoint Fox delivery to beat the Brazilian shot-stopper and bring Arsenal ever closer to being crowned Champions Cup winners.

Mead then saw a shot blocked and Foord had the rebound deflected onto the post, but Gunners keeper Borbe would play a key role in preserving the scoreline as she made a huge save in the 70th minute from Jhonson, who had run through clean on goal down the left.

Just as the Gunners thought they had done enough to win, disaster struck deep in stoppage time as Katie McCabe kicked through the back of Gisela Robledo's foot to concede a last-gasp penalty. The Gunners left-back did get the ball and it was a contentious call, which went the way of Corinthians as Albuquerque scored to send the game to extra time.

Not to be denied, Arsenal came out of the traps quickly in extra time and Foord struck home the decisive blow on a rapid counter-attack led by Frida Maanum. Slegers' side withstood Corinthians pressure and stood firm to ensure the Gunners became the inaugural Champions Cup winners, with the club also pocketing a huge $2.3m cash prize.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • FBL-WOMEN-CHAMPIONS CUP-ARSENAL-CORINTHIANSAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (8/10):

    Made a fantastic save tipping Sampaio's strike onto the crossbar in the first half. Then was vastly unlucky with the equaliser, before keeping out Jhonson from point-blank range. Put in a memorable display but saw her night end in worrying circumstances after a late injury saw her stretchered off the pitch.

    Emily Fox (8/10):

    Was a huge attacking threat from right-back, assisting Wubben-Moy's goal while creating chances for Russo and Smith which were nearly taken.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (8/10):

    A brilliant header which almost earnt the Gunners victory in normal time. The way she directed the ball into the corner deserved to win any game, and she was solid in her defensive work with a double block late on summing up her display.

    Steph Catley (7/10):

    Was solid in defence and good in possession as Arsenal completed a memorable victory.

    Katie McCabe (6/10):

    The Gunners left-back did her work diligently at both ends until deep in stoppage time, when she was adjudged to have fouled Robledo for the last-gasp penalty. But she bounced back admirably in extra time.

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal Women FC v SC Corinthians - FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 FinalGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kim Little (8/10):

    The veteran midfielder was everywhere, battling hard in midfield while appearing on the left wing at times to create chances.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    The Spain international showed her class in midfield and shone alongside Little as Arsenal controlled possession for much of the game.

  • FBL-WOMEN-CHAMPIONS CUP-ARSENAL-CORINTHIANSAFP

    Attack

    Beth Mead (8/10):

    The catalyst for many good things Arsenal did in normal time, Mead dictated play in attack and was deserving of being on the winning side.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    The England forward was a massive threat playing in behind Blackstenius and often broke beyond her to create chances to score.

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    Took her goal very well and was a constant thorn in the Corinthians' defence in just over an hour on the pitch.

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    Similarly to Russo, got into several inviting positions and could have scored a couple on another day. The Swede's threat was clear but the finishing touch eluded her and Slegers opted to make a change in attack at half-time.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Arsenal Women FC v SC Corinthians - FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Frida Maanum (7/10):

    Replaced Blackstenius at the break and saw her greatest impact with a fantastic assist for the winning goal, winning the ball in midfield and driving through to play in Foord.

    Caitlin Foord (8/10):

    The hero off the bench, Foord struck the post in normal time and went one better as her strike squeezed in at the near post to seal Gunners glory.

    Smilla Holmberg (6/10):

    The 19-year-old replaced Fox and was a willing runner up and down the right.

    Chloe Kelly (6/10):

    Came on for Mead towards the end of normal time and may not have been the goalscoring hero, but she played her role in victory.

    Laia Codina (6/10):

    The defender replaced Little early on in extra time to offer more solidity to the Gunners at the back.

    Victoria Pelova (N/A):

    Entered the fray deep in extra time and lost the ball in a dangerous area as Albuquerque struck wide.

    Daphne van Domselaar (N/A):

    Replaced Borbe as a concussion substitute in the final moments.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    Across the 120 minutes Arsenal were deserving of victory and Slegers must take a huge amount of credit for that. Not only did she set up her side to dominate against the Brazilian giants, two of Slegers' substitutes combined to win the Gunners the game in extra time.

WSL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
0