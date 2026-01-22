Arsenal dealt another injury blow! Kai Havertz suffers another setback in recovery from knee issue

Havertz was not introduced from the bench against AC Milan in the Champions League, to the surprise of some supporters, but he is yet to reach full fitness. The club are fearful that he will not reach full fitness for some time, and that his minutes will have to be managed continually throughout the remainder of the season, and potentially beyond. He is expected to be given minutes throughout the next few weeks.

Arteta has previously spoken of Havertz's talent, telling reporters: "If everything goes well, I think he's going to be in the squad again in the next few days.

"He trains well, he's increased his load, he's coping with that really well and he will be ready when we can have him."

He added on expectations for Havertz being high: “Yes, but I understand this is the level as well. And when a player has the chance to put our shirt on and compete for us, you know that the demands are excellence - and that’s it. Kai is aware of that.”

