Arsenal 'confident' of tying key man down to new contract as sporting director Andrea Berta focuses on securing futures of star Gunners players
Timber up there with the best
Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax in 2023 but missed the majority of his first season at the club with an ACL injury. Last term, the Dutchman became a much more regular presence in Arteta's side, racking up 48 appearances in all competitions. But this campaign, Timber has taken his game to the next level. The 24-year-old was lauded as exceptional by his manager, while Manchester United legend Gary Neville praised him for being the "best full-back in the division" and only just put him behind Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal as the best in the world in his position.
In November, Arteta said about his player: "Extraordinary. For me, he’s been phenomenal in every department. I think he’s taken his level and the team’s level to a different dimension, against his opponents, the way he penetrates, the way he wins duels, the way he understands the game, the way he wants to make things happen. A big example for the rest of his team-mates."
Key Saka link up
One big reason behind Arsenal's success this season is the partnership between right-back Timber and right winger Bukayo Saka. The Dutchman's link-up play and almost telepathic team play has not gone unnoticed, with former Arsenal defender Lauren describing him as "one of the very best".
He told Metro: "This guy came from a very bad injury. First of all, he has proved his mental strength in order to get back to the highest level. He’s come from the shadow and then perform the way he did. On the pitch, he’s been absolutely brilliant, especially in bringing the ball out from the back. We are at Arsenal, we know how to be good getting the ball from the back and start to play. Also, he gets to the position in the middle of the park, and high up front next to Bukayo Saka. Sometimes we see a connection between players in the game.
"The two full-backs, the people up there on the side, they have to have that kind of connection. I believe that the connection between Timber and Saka has been absolutely brilliant. It always open the spaces on the right-hand flank. If Bukayo comes inside, he can go outside. If Bukayo is outside, he can pop inside to be an extra men next to the people in the left. He’s been absolutely brilliant and one of the very best. The boy has been brilliant. And there’s more to come. He’s young, so we’ve got a full-back for a long, very long time."
Arsenal eye new Timber deal
Arsenal have made big gains in retaining some of their key personnel this year, with Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly all signing new deals. And according to The Sun, the Gunners have opened talks with the former Feyenoord star, with negotiations said to be progressing well. His current terms expire in 2028 and now Arsenal want to reward him for his fine form. The club's sporting director, Andrea Berta, is reportedly leading the renewal talks, with Arsenal also trying to extend the stay of Saka - who is out of contract in 2027.
What comes next for Arsenal?
Timber's Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon away to David Moyes' Everton, before heading into Christmas with a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at home to Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace next Tuesday night. The Gunners hold a slender two-point lead over Manchester City after 16 games of the league campaign, so they cannot afford to slip up against the Toffees.
