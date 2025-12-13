Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urges patience with Ethan Nwaneri as he points to key statistic amid wonderkid's lack of minutes

As Arsenal were hit by a raft of injuries last season, especially in attack, attacking midfielder Nwaneri had to play on the right wing on multiple occasions, something that was outside his comfort zone.

Back in April, he admitted: "It’s been tough adapting to [right wing]. If the manager asks, you have to do it to the highest level. It’s been hard, it’s been up and down, but I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve played as a ten my whole life. But, I can play striker as well."

The England Under-21 international also revealed it is a steep learning curve when it comes to working under manager Arteta.

He said in June: "There’s a lot to learn from Mikel (Arteta). If you ever met him, you’d see how intense he is. How he’s so good with his words and he knows what he’s saying. He’s elevated my game, definitely. There’s so much, not even just tactically but mentally too. On a personal level, he’s helped me a lot. He’s really big on body language and the way that he presents himself. He puts that onto me. Before, maybe the way that I’d walk or slouch a bit or just the way I’d be sitting, he’s onto everything. That’s helped me just sharpen up in my mind and it’s helped me a lot."