Arne Slot reveals date Mohamed Salah will join Egypt squad for AFCON with Liverpool star 'not happy' about benching at West Ham

Salah’s performances have come under the microscope following a prolonged dip in form. The 33-year-old’s return in front of goal has dropped significantly, with only four goals and two assists in 12 Premier League appearances this campaign. Statistically, the decline stretches across numerous attacking metrics. Salah is attempting fewer shots, contributing less inside the opposition penalty box and completing far fewer dribbles than he once managed almost effortlessly.

A key factor repeatedly cited by analysts is the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose move to Real Madrid stripped Salah of his long-time creative partner on the right flank. Under Slot’s evolving tactical system, the supply lines that once suited the Egyptian so naturally have shifted, and the adaptation has been far from seamless. He was benched against West Ham, and Slot pointed at the demanding schedule behind his decision.

Ahead of the match with West Ham, Slot told Sky Sports: "We played four games in 10 days. I have many good players so today I chose a different line-up. Sometimes Alex is on the bench, sometimes Florian. It's about the players on the pitch. It's the 11 I chose. I have more than 11 good players and it's not the first time I've chosen not to play Mo."

Asked whether Salah was annoyed by the decision, Slot offered a candid response in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Fair assumption and normal reaction for someone who can play for us," he said. "Of course, a player isn't happy he isn't playing, he wasn't the only one I can tell you. The way he behaved was as you would expect from the professional he is, he was very supportive for his team-mates and handled himself really well. You can't play that well every three days if you go with your emotions, but Mo is so disciplined. He will always be that top professional as he was the last few days."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!