Arne Slot handed another devastating blow as Liverpool defender is hit with suspension after Leeds draw

Before the game, pressure was on Slot to turn Liverpool's poor form around. And just when it looked like they were turning the corner against Leeds, Daniel Farke's side roared back to claim a point. After the match, the Dutchman could not quite believe what he had witnessed.

He told BBC Match of the Day: "There's a sense of disbelief. I think we played quite well or very well during large parts of the game and we went 2-0 up. I don't think we had any problems and I don't think we conceded a chance until the moment we made a foul, which is not even a chance. It's then 2-1 and not many moments later they made it 2-2 with the first chance they had. Then we go up and you think you've done enough to win the game, but then a set piece leads to the 3-3."

The former Feyenoord boss also pointed out that they were once again found out defensively from a set piece for Tanaka's goal.

"It's not about me. It's about us, it's about the fans. The players have worked so hard and to concede from a set-piece again - the 10th or 11th this season. If you concede so many like this, you cannot be higher up the table than we are," he added. "To go away with a 3-3, I don't think that's what we deserved. We conceded without the other team even having a chance. It's so difficult to play a game of football if you don't even concede a chance and it goes in. We can only look at ourselves because we are the ones that are doing it. That's the situation we are in."

