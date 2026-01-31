Antony mixing it with the best! Ex-Man Utd flop matches Harry Kane & closes in on Kylian Mbappe after latest stunning Real Betis performance

The 25-year-old already had eight goals and seven assists to his name this season before Feyenoord rolled into town in the final round of Europa League league phase fixtures on Thursday night. Once again, he had the kind of match-winning impact that he struggled to make so often during his time at Man Utd, scoring a sublime opening goal and later assisting Betis' second in a 2-1 win over the Dutch giants.

Antony picked the ball up on the edge of the box in the 17th minute before shifting it out of his feet and whipping an inch-perfect shot into the inside of the side-netting. He then turned provider shortly after the half-hour mark, ending a trademark mazy dribble with a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Adbe Ezzalzouli. Feyenoord pulled a goal back late on, but Betis held on for the win to seal an impressive fourth-placed finish in the league phase to qualify for the last 16.