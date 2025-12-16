Ex-Arsenal star finds new club! Ajax sign former Gunner Takehiro Tomiyasu on free transfer

Tomiyasu's time in London was significantly impacted by recurring fitness issues, culminating in knee surgery in February that ruled him out for most of the 2024-2025 season. He managed 84 appearances for the Gunners in total following his 2021 transfer from Bologna. Tomiyasu has signed a six-month "prove-it" deal with Ajax, running until June next year, with reports suggesting his earnings will be linked to the number of appearances he makes. This arrangement minimises risk for the Dutch giants while offering the player a clear path to consistent playing time once fit.

On leaving the Gunners, he took to Instagram to say: "After four unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to this incredible club. Obviously, I have got many things to say, but the thing that I want to tell you guys the most is just thank you for the love you guys gave me.

"ARIGATO and all the best, Tomi."