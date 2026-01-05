Adam Wharton is a wanted man! Real Madrid offered chance to rival Premier League giants Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea in transfer race for Crystal Palace ace

The race to sign one of England’s most prodigious midfield talents has taken a continental twist, with reports in Spain saying that Wharton has been offered to Madrid. The 21-year-old, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since swapping Blackburn Rovers for Crystal Palace in January 2024, has established himself as a linchpin in the Eagles' midfield, drawing admiring glances from the elite of European football.

According to Spanish outlet AS, intermediaries acting on behalf of the player have made contact with the reigning European champions to gauge their interest in bringing the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu. While Real Madrid have focused heavily on recruiting French and Brazilian talent in recent years - alongside the marquee signing of Jude Bellingham - the opportunity to pair Wharton with his international teammate is an intriguing proposition for the Spanish hierarchy.

However, the report suggests that while Madrid are attentive to the market, they have not yet made a definitive move. The club is currently weighing up their options as they look to future-proof their engine room, but the financial package required to land the Palace ace could prove to be a stumbling block even for a club of their stature.