Osasuna vs Real Madrid predictions: Leaders to boost title charge

Our betting expert expects a close game, with both teams scoring. However, league leaders Real Madrid should ultimately claim all three points.

Best bets for Osasuna vs Real Madrid

Both teams to score at odds of 1.69 on bet365

Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.71 on bet365

Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Underdogs to strike at El Sadar

Osasuna made some significant moves in January, improving their options on the left flank. Javi Galan joined from Atletico Madrid and has been an instant hit at left-back. Meanwhile, promising winger Raul Moro completed a €5m move from Ajax.

Ex-Real Madrid youngster Victor Munoz has also hit form. He’s one of the quickest players in La Liga and has scored in two of his last five appearances. They are therefore getting good support to star striker Ante Budimir, who has netted seven times in eight league outings.

The Pamplona-based side have scored in all of their 11 home fixtures this season. Both teams registered a goal in 64% of those games.

With Real Madrid failing to score only twice this term in La Liga, this clash should also serve up goals. A bet on both teams to score appears solid, with an implied probability of 59%.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.69 on bet365

Los Blancos to extend winning streak

It has been an unusual season at Real Madrid, as their performances have rarely been truly convincing. However, they still average an excellent 2.5 points per game in La Liga.

That leaves them on course for a 95-point campaign. Should they finish on that figure, that would be Real Madrid’s joint-third best-ever tally in the Spanish top flight.

Vinicius Junior is showing signs of getting back towards his best level. He scored a brilliant goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also starting to impress. Those are really positive developments for the visitors.

In-form Osasuna will provide a challenge, but their record against the top teams has been poor. Los Rojillos have collected only one point from seven matches against top-six opponents.

Overall, even if there is some light rotation, Real Madrid should have too much quality for another domestic opponent.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.71 on bet365

Goals to flow after the interval

Real Madrid’s five most recent league victories have come under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa. They scored 12 goals across those games, with eight of those coming after the break.

Compared to his predecessor, Arbeloa has been slightly more conservative. He has usually gone with an extra midfielder, with both Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni starting. However, Los Blancos’ pace and quality in attack tend to show in the second half.

Osasuna’s defence has also been much more vulnerable the longer games have gone on. 75% of the goals they’ve conceded in La Liga this term have come after the interval. They have often scored late too, with 36% of their league strikes coming beyond the 75th minute.

Those trends point towards this match opening up in the latter stages. Both teams have some very quick forwards capable of troubling tired defenders. Backing over 1.5 goals in the second half appears to offer value.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Second half - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Osasuna 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Osasuna: Ante Budimir - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

This is a meeting between two in-form teams in La Liga. Osasuna have improved a lot since the turn of the year and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

They drew 2-2 against high-flying Villarreal in their most recent home match. Alessio Lisci’s side have since collected four points on the road against Celta Vigo and Elche.

This will be a difficult assignment against a Real Madrid side that have won eight in a row in La Liga. Los Blancos regained the top spot last weekend by beating Real Sociedad 4-1, as Barcelona slipped up. They head into the game following a 1-0 away win against Benfica in the Champions League.

Probable lineups for Osasuna vs Real Madrid

Osasuna expected lineup: Herrera, Galan, Herrando, Catena, Rosier, Torro, Moncayola, V. Munoz, Oroz, Ruben, Budimir

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Mastantuono, Vinicius, Mbappe